3 DeLeon Springs residents killed in Ocala crash

Three residents of DeLeon Springs were killed Sunday in Ocala when a tow truck collided with their sport utility vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said. The identity of the victims who perished in the 5:52 p.m. crash at State Road 326 and NE 25th Street in Ocala were not released pending notification of their families, troopers said.

