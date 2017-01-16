1953 Corvette VIN 089 For Sale in Flo...

1953 Corvette VIN 089 For Sale in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Corvettes

With just 300 Corvettes kicking off a long and proud history of America's Sports Car in 1953, and with less than 200 of them believed to be still around today, it's a rare and joyous occasion when one of them becomes available for sale. Burnyzz American Classic Horsepower out of Ocala, Fla., currently is offering No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Lipira? 31 min jackground 1
Sea side hotel 7 hr Visitors 1
Marcos Jan 19 JKReds14 1
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 18 JimBob Walton 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) Jan 15 Make our Country ... 55
Scott J Nason Jan 15 Brett 1
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,848 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC