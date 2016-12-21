Stan McElrath - Greenwood
Stanley McElrath, 71, of 223 Forest Lane, Greenwood, died Thursday, December 8, 2016 at Hospice of Marion County in Ocala, FL. Please feel free to submit your comments.
