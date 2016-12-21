Owners of Drefong Donate to Old Friends
Chu stated that although his family is relatively new to the horse racing business, he wanted to give back to an industry that's already given them so many thrills and lasting memories. Chu also said he views it as a responsibility to support the aftercare of racehorses, and believes Old Friends does a tremendous job.
