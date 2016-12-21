MCSO: Ocala man sold woman for prostitution in 5 counties
An Ocala man has been arrested and accused of forcing a woman to engage in multiple sexual encounters against her will and profiting from her activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Dec 25
|spocko
|624
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec 23
|Amonggnv
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15)
|Dec 14
|PureAndNatural
|4
|What is Ocala Like (Jul '09)
|Dec 8
|Go Blue Forever
|167
|Looking
|Dec 5
|Thatgal2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC