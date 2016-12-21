Marion County Sheriff's Office
A Tiffany jewel-encrusted lion head, antique coins and a $10,000 watch were among some of the high-value items stolen from an Ocala home Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said two men stole a total of $109,250 in cash, jewelry and other items while the homeowners were away.
