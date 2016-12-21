Jess's Dream Retired, to Stand at Ocala Stud
"Jess's Dream is a special horse and the epitome of the Stonestreet brand and breeding program," said Stonestreet owner Barbara Banke. "He's by Horse of the Year and top sire Curlin, out of Horse of the Year Rachel Alexandra, whose only other foal is our grade I winner .
