Florida Police Officer Shoots Man After Hospital Attack
Authorities say a police officer shot a man who was under custody at a Florida hospital after he attacked a medical employee. Ocala police spokeswoman Cynthia Barnes said in a Thursday statement the suspect also grabbed scissors from a desk in the X-ray room and threatened the medical staff and officer with them.
