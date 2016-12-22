Florida Police Officer Shoots Man Aft...

Florida Police Officer Shoots Man After Hospital Attack

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: CBS Local

Authorities say a police officer shot a man who was under custody at a Florida hospital after he attacked a medical employee. Ocala police spokeswoman Cynthia Barnes said in a Thursday statement the suspect also grabbed scissors from a desk in the X-ray room and threatened the medical staff and officer with them.

