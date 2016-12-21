Equine Ophthalmologist Named AAEP Distinguished Educator
Dennis Brooks, DVM, PhD, Dipl. ACVO, a practitioner known for his outstanding contributions to equine ophthalmology, received the American Association of Equine Practitioners' 2016 Distinguished Educator Academic Award.
