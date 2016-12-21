A New 100-foot Aerial Platform Delivered to Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL, Fire Rescue has taken delivery of an E-ONE HPS 100 aerial platform. It is equipped with a 100' steel ladder with a 2.5 to 1 structural safety factor, Cummins ISX12 500 HP engine with Jacobs compression brakes and Allison EVS4000P transmission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Sun
|spocko
|624
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec 23
|Amonggnv
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15)
|Dec 14
|PureAndNatural
|4
|What is Ocala Like (Jul '09)
|Dec 8
|Go Blue Forever
|167
|Looking
|Dec 5
|Thatgal2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC