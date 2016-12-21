A New 100-foot Aerial Platform Delive...

A New 100-foot Aerial Platform Delivered to Ocala, FL

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: FireHouse.com

Ocala, FL, Fire Rescue has taken delivery of an E-ONE HPS 100 aerial platform. It is equipped with a 100' steel ladder with a 2.5 to 1 structural safety factor, Cummins ISX12 500 HP engine with Jacobs compression brakes and Allison EVS4000P transmission.

