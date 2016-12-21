3-Star DB O.J. Tucker Decommits from Georgia Tech
After a pair of commitments in late November, Georgia Tech's 2017 recruiting class shrank on Friday when DB O.J. Tucker decided to decommit. The 3-star native of Ocala, FL didn't post an announcement on Twitter, but called to inform the coaching staff and retweeted multiple articles covering his change of heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at From The Rumble Seat.
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Wed
|Advents
|619
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15)
|Dec 14
|PureAndNatural
|4
|NASCAR and Satan
|Dec 12
|ThomasA
|2
|What is Ocala Like (Jul '09)
|Dec 8
|Go Blue Forever
|167
|Looking
|Dec 5
|Thatgal2016
|1
|K2 spice herbal incense
|Dec 5
|Thatgal2016
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC