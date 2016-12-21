ShoreTel Puts More Cloud Services Revenues In Partners' Hands With PartnerStart Program
For the first time, unified communications provider ShoreTel is letting partners take more ownership and earn more revenue when installing ShoreTel Connect Cloud services. By turning over cloud-based installations to solution providers, ShoreTel partners will be able to differentiate their services and provide better customer support from the very beginning of the sales process, according to Don Gulling, president of Verteks Consulting, Inc., an Ocala, Fla.-based solution provider and ShoreTel Gold partner.
