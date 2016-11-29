Middle School Student Involved In 'Suspicious Incident' Near Ocala School

Ocala police responded to what they're calling a "suspicious incident" Monday afternoon involving a middle school student and two drivers. The Osceola Middle School student told police she was sitting in front of the house 520 SE Sanchez Ave. waiting for her mother to pick her up shortly after 2 p.m. when the driver of a silver four-door car stopped and began to look at her, according a news release from Ocala police.

