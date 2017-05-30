Law and Order: Wood Street man accuse...

Law and Order: Wood Street man accused of using public computer to view child pornography

Thursday May 18

Robert R. Richmond , 53, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16, and possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16. Richmond was arrested following an investigation and he is accused of using a publicly accessible computer to view child pornography. The incident occured at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 20 at an unspecified location in Batavia.

