Law and Order: Wood Street man accused of using public computer to view child pornography
Robert R. Richmond , 53, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16, and possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16. Richmond was arrested following an investigation and he is accused of using a publicly accessible computer to view child pornography. The incident occured at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 20 at an unspecified location in Batavia.
