Law and Order: Woman accused of taking purse at local business
Jolene Michelle Lawson , 35, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Lawson allegedly stole a purse from a person at Delre's Green House, 4062 West Main Street Road, Batavia.
