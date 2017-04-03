Oakfield woman accused of selling pre...

Oakfield woman accused of selling prescription medications

Adriann T. Smith , 36, of South Pearl Street, Oakfield, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and one count of criminal nuisance 1st.

