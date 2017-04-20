Bonduelle to expand plants in Oakfiel...

Bonduelle to expand plants in Oakfield, Bergen, add jobs

Apr 20, 2017 Read more: The Batavian

Empire State Development today announced frozen food processor Bonduelle USA Inc. will expand operations at its locations in Monroe and Genesee counties. The company is investing in new equipment and machinery at its facilities in Brockport, Bergen and Oakfield, which will increase production and improve efficiency at the three plants.

