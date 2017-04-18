Town of Oakfield celebrates 175th Anniversary with Open House on April 11
You are welcome to celebrate the 175th Anniversary of the Town of Oakfield from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Community & Government Center, located at 3219 Drake Street Road in Oakfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
