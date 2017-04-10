Law and Order: Oakfield man driver ch...

Law and Order: Oakfield man driver charged with DWI after second traffic stop Lockport

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Batavian

Christopher M Oliveras , 25, of Lockport Road, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to obey traffic control devices, and tinted windows. Oliveras was arrested in Lockport by Lockport PD, at 1:30 a.m., Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Leslie 20,957
Pros and Cons of living in Buffalo, NY (Jan '13) 14 hr rochoa78 37
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? Thu Double D 11
News Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi... Thu Shooticas Doomed 1
Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09) Wed Buck Rohde 160
59 tomahawk missles and not one pothole on the ... Wed china white 2
Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? + Apr 12 JeffDavison 3
See all Oakfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakfield Forum Now

Oakfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Oakfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC