Law and Order: Oakfield man driver charged with DWI after second traffic stop Lockport

Christopher M Oliveras , 25, of Lockport Road, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to obey traffic control devices, and tinted windows. Oliveras was arrested in Lockport by Lockport PD, at 1:30 a.m., Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.