Chaos as winds batter Western New York

Chaos as winds batter Western New York

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

That was just one of the scores of reported damage throughout the region as winds tore through Western New York, toppling trees, tearing roofs from buildings and forcing officials to issue a travel advisory. About 100,000 National Grid customers were without power at the peak of the wind storm that saw gusts of 70 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,888
Where did Tbird go? 7 hr lake bay boy 10
Big Amherst scam 15 hr Art Bouler 1
USAG Sessions is Dumbo kids! 21 hr so true 2
Preet Bharara fired for investigating corruption. 22 hr ME109strafiingwin... 2
Bannon comitted voter fraud in FLA 22 hr bring it losers 1
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? Sat John 13
See all Oakfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Genesee County was issued at March 12 at 3:07PM EDT

Oakfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Oakfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC