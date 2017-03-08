Chaos as winds batter Western New York
That was just one of the scores of reported damage throughout the region as winds tore through Western New York, toppling trees, tearing roofs from buildings and forcing officials to issue a travel advisory. About 100,000 National Grid customers were without power at the peak of the wind storm that saw gusts of 70 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Oakfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,888
|Where did Tbird go?
|7 hr
|lake bay boy
|10
|Big Amherst scam
|15 hr
|Art Bouler
|1
|USAG Sessions is Dumbo kids!
|21 hr
|so true
|2
|Preet Bharara fired for investigating corruption.
|22 hr
|ME109strafiingwin...
|2
|Bannon comitted voter fraud in FLA
|22 hr
|bring it losers
|1
|Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate?
|Sat
|John
|13
Find what you want!
Search Oakfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC