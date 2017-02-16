Volunteers battle house fire on Route...

Volunteers battle house fire on Route 77 in Indian Falls

Feb 16, 2017 Read more: The Batavian

The cause of a fire that destroyed a house in Alabama where an elderly man was living has yet to be determined. The fire at 8006 Allegheny Road, Indian Falls, was called in shortly after 5 p.m. with smoke and flames showing from the back of the residence.

