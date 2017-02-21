Oakfield entrepreneurs announce Kickstarter campaign for MobileSchlagen
Eichenfeld, LLC, a company based in Oakfield, New York, will be launching a MobileSchlagen Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on February 27th 2017 at midnight. To celebrate, Eichenfeld owners Marc Johnson, James Betters and Dan Manges invite the public to a MobileSchlagen Launch Party on Saturday, February 25, 2017, 7 PM, at Ken's Charcoal Pits & Bar-B-Q located at 59 Main Street Batavia, New York.
