Law and Order: Bank Street resident accused of animal cruelty, robbery and resisting arrest

Shawn M. Twardowski, 34, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with animal cruelty, harassment 2nd, robbery 3rd, criminal mischief 4th, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest. Twardowski was reportedly involved in an incident at his residence on Bank Street at 12:15 a.m., Thursday.

