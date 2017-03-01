Law and Order: Alleged shoplifter also accused of possessing needle
Nicholas Sylvester Dinitto , 27, of Oak Orchard Street, Albion, is charged with petit larceny and possession of a hypodermic instrument. Dinitto is accused of shoplifting at Target.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High end sporting cards
|1 hr
|blame trump
|2
|Winds topple gas station canopy in Batavia
|1 hr
|blame trump
|1
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Tom Tom
|93
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|7 hr
|Joe
|19
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|7 hr
|Joe
|27
|Hon. Sam Hoyt Aborted Secret Love Child w/ Unde... (Aug '08)
|19 hr
|Bob 91
|11
Find what you want!
Search Oakfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC