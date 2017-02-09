Latest version of county's Smart Growth Plan ready for legislative review
Up next for the county's tri-annual update to our Smart Growth Plan is a presentation Feb 13 to the Public Service Committee of the Genesee County Legislature. Planning Director Felipe Oltramari and planning staff have toured the county providing interested residents at town-hall style meetings information and maps outlining the proposed changes to the plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Oakfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08)
|8 min
|Harry Harrison
|40
|Crackdown on illegal handicapped parking (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|veronica lynn
|95
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|1 hr
|lol
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Proper drug disposal
|7 hr
|so true
|1
|What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi...
|Wed
|mary
|5
|Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro...
|Tue
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC