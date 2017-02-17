County planning begins mandated revie...

County planning begins mandated review of Ag District No. 2

Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Batavian

State mandated 30-day public review period has begun for Agricultural Districts No. 2 in the Towns of Alabama, Batavia, Byron, Elba, Oakfield, and Pembroke.

