County planning begins mandated review of Ag District No. 2
State mandated 30-day public review period has begun for Agricultural Districts No. 2 in the Towns of Alabama, Batavia, Byron, Elba, Oakfield, and Pembroke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|46 min
|truth can be dist...
|31
|25th amendment for schumer?
|1 hr
|Dave
|1
|When dating a Colombian man, what are some info... (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|maddie D
|31
|good guy norm skulski's homeburns down in kaise... (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Eye in the sky
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Savage1386
|136
|help find a heroin junky
|Sat
|Heroins rising tide
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oakfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC