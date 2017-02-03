Car difficult to find after driver cr...

Car difficult to find after driver crashes into field in Alabama early Saturday

An Oakfield resident spent a couple of cold hours in his crashed car in a field off Maple Road in Alabama early Saturday morning when a friend who went looking for him couldn't find him. It's unclear at what point he called 9-1-1, but at that point, emergency dispatchers were able to locate him based on his mobile phone signal.

