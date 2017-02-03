Car difficult to find after driver crashes into field in Alabama early Saturday
An Oakfield resident spent a couple of cold hours in his crashed car in a field off Maple Road in Alabama early Saturday morning when a friend who went looking for him couldn't find him. It's unclear at what point he called 9-1-1, but at that point, emergency dispatchers were able to locate him based on his mobile phone signal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Oakfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free lunch program on Buffalo's east side (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|lol
|406
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|20,808
|Amherst Nursing Home Placed on Federal Watch List (Feb '08)
|20 hr
|Donna Ferro
|63
|Trump getting it done in Yemen.
|21 hr
|smartazz
|3
|Power to the Atlanta defense
|21 hr
|chokera
|4
|Bannon's mother didn't love him enough to spank...
|22 hr
|Koby Teef
|2
|The only massacre in bowling green ky was a mas...
|22 hr
|BreitFart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC