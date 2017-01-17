William Sheron sworn is as first new Sheriff in 29 years

With his family all around and many life-long friends in attendance, William Sheron, after 21 years as undersheriff, became Genesee County's top cop Wednesday evening during an oath-of-office event at the Old Courthouse. Administering the oath for Sheron was Thomas Graham, town justice in Oakfield, who was Sheron's first trainer when Sheron first joined the Sheriff's Office, walking into dispatch and Graham, who had just been promoted to deputy said, "sit down and start learning.

