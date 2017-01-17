Positions open with the Town of Alabama

Friday Dec 23

The Town of Alabama is looking for applicants for positions on the planning board and zoning board . Interested Town Residents should send a letter to the Town Board, 2218 Judge Road, Oakfield, NY 14125, Or drop them off at the Town Clerk's Office.

