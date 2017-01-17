Positions open with the Town of Alabama
The Town of Alabama is looking for applicants for positions on the planning board and zoning board . Interested Town Residents should send a letter to the Town Board, 2218 Judge Road, Oakfield, NY 14125, Or drop them off at the Town Clerk's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|28 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,768
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Rochester Truth
|74
|heroin bust
|4 hr
|yup
|2
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|18 hr
|Art Arckinbouler
|57
|John Crofts MD on washington treatment of seni...
|21 hr
|WarrenHatchedanegg
|3
|Obama's departure speech.
|21 hr
|Amerikan
|11
|Castilone gangstalking and harassment
|23 hr
|revolt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC