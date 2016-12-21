Law and Order: Walmart cashier accuse...

Law and Order: Walmart cashier accused of stealing $1,500 from store

Friday Dec 9 Read more: The Batavian

Brittani Louise Diaz , 18, of East Shelby Road, Oakfield, is charged with grand larceny, 4th. Diaz is accused of stealing from her employer, Walmart.

