Law and Order: Second person charged in theft of $1,500 from Walmart
Serena Lynn Snyder , 31, of East Shelby Road, Oakfield, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Snyder is accused of assisting a cashier at Walmart in the theft of $1,500 from the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
