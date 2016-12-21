Law and Order: Second person charged ...

Law and Order: Second person charged in theft of $1,500 from Walmart

Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Batavian

Serena Lynn Snyder , 31, of East Shelby Road, Oakfield, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Snyder is accused of assisting a cashier at Walmart in the theft of $1,500 from the store.

