Two applications on GCEDC's agenda for Thursday

Tuesday Nov 29

The Board of Directors of the Genesee County Economic Development Center will consider approving applications for assistance from TJ Sheehan and Empire Pipeline at the agency's December 1, 2016 meeting TJ Sheehan, a Massachusetts-based wholesaler, is proposing to convert a former 37,500 square foot Cargill facility in Alexander to a refrigerated beverage distribution center. Empire Pipeline owns and operates a compressor station and pipeline in the town of Oakfield and is seeking a new 15 year fixed PILOT.

