Take a ride on a magic bike
Fares Schlank has owned West Bicycles for 30 years. He started carrying electric bikes, which have a motor that can be turned on when riders need a little extra push, several years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farragut Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Ridge Housing Study
|45 min
|b1tches
|5
|Dont move to oak ridge
|22 hr
|Mark Messner
|15
|best tailback to play for oak ridge (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Paul Parsons
|172
|Noel Jones (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Eric
|13
|new business at old kroger? (May '16)
|Jul 2
|Thor156
|11
|Kevin Angel acquires Fox and Farley (Feb '16)
|Jul 1
|Do dad
|50
|brandi fritts
|Jul 1
|Rockwood
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC