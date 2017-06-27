Protomet Corporation To Expand In Lou...

Protomet Corporation To Expand In Loudon County

Protomet Corporation officials announced Tuesday that the Oak Ridge-based company will invest $29.3 million to establish a new facility in Loudon County.

