Oak Ridge students attempt to launch satellite into orbit

Robertsville Middle School is in the process of signing a Space Act Agreement with NASA, and once they do, they'll be the first school in Tennessee to do so, allowing its students to work hand in hand with NASA on their latest classroom mission. "It was just a class called NASA, and none of us really knew what it was," said middle schooler Asa Lee.

