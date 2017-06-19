LeMond Composites, Deakin University sign licensing agreement for carbon fiber production
LeMond Composites has entered into an exclusive 20-year licensing agreement worth $44 million with Deakin University in Australia to commercialize its patent pending manufacturing process to increase production of high performance, low-cost carbon fiber. According to a press release, the licensed process will enable LeMond Composites to commercialize carbon fiber production "faster than anyone else currently in the marketplace."
