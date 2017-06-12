ERC tackles issues

ERC tackles issues

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Farragut Press

A variety of questions were raised in Town Hall boardroom Tuesday afternoon, June 6, during the Town-sponsored Education Relations Committee meeting. For instance, How long has it been since the Farragut High School parking lot was paved? Should Farragut have a writing and speaking contest about local history for middle school students? And, does Farragut receive its fair share of school funding? Town of Farragut has given each of the five public schools that educate Town of Farragut students - the four Farragut public schools plus Hardin Valley Academy - a grant of $22,000 a year, ERC chair Kristen Pennycuff-Trent said, supplementing the day-to-day operating expenses that come from Knox County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farragut Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Redneck invasion 1 hr Skipster 100
Horrible entertainment choices 4 hr Stop whining 21
Crafter's Brew 12 hr Radioactive Hombre 66
Lauren Fritts 14 hr Wildfan865 5
Ralpheal Coffey (Oct '13) Tue Concernedcitizen3... 111
swinger friendly bars? (Nov '14) Tue lover 15
Help Tue Help please 1
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC