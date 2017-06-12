ERC tackles issues

A variety of questions were raised in Town Hall boardroom Tuesday afternoon, June 6, during the Town-sponsored Education Relations Committee meeting. For instance, How long has it been since the Farragut High School parking lot was paved? Should Farragut have a writing and speaking contest about local history for middle school students? And, does Farragut receive its fair share of school funding? Town of Farragut has given each of the five public schools that educate Town of Farragut students - the four Farragut public schools plus Hardin Valley Academy - a grant of $22,000 a year, ERC chair Kristen Pennycuff-Trent said, supplementing the day-to-day operating expenses that come from Knox County.

