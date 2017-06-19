Driver who killed man, hurt others ina

Monday

A special judge imposed a 12-year prison sentence Monday on an Oak Ridge man convicted of killing a man and hurting others with his truck after a night of fireworks at Bissell Park. An Anderson County jury convicted Lee Cromwell in February of one count of vehicular homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault.

