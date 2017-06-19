Driver who killed man, hurt others ina
A special judge imposed a 12-year prison sentence Monday on an Oak Ridge man convicted of killing a man and hurting others with his truck after a night of fireworks at Bissell Park. An Anderson County jury convicted Lee Cromwell in February of one count of vehicular homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault.
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dominique Hawn
|1 hr
|DUH
|2
|drugs.
|1 hr
|Star Rider
|2
|teller village has went to hell
|3 hr
|Just me
|2
|Ivan Joshua Shouse (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Unknowntoyou
|2
|Officer Cassen Jackson-Garrison - Rape Charges (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|Jack Mioff
|7
|Lauren fritts
|8 hr
|Fern Davidson
|8
|paul smiddy
|16 hr
|Mitch
|2
