Crime 27 mins ago 9:52 p.m.Oak Ridge police warn of cell phone scammers posing as city
Be on the lookout Oak Ridge residents police say one or more scammers are calling people posing as the City of Oak Ridge. The Oak Ridge Police Department said to look out for a call from the number 425-1892 with the caller ID "OAKRIDGE CITY" or "CITY OF OAK RIDGE."
