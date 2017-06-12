Crime 27 mins ago 9:52 p.m.Oak Ridge ...

Crime 27 mins ago 9:52 p.m.Oak Ridge police warn of cell phone scammers posing as city

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Be on the lookout Oak Ridge residents police say one or more scammers are calling people posing as the City of Oak Ridge. The Oak Ridge Police Department said to look out for a call from the number 425-1892 with the caller ID "OAKRIDGE CITY" or "CITY OF OAK RIDGE."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebel Flag 4 min Truthfully 31
Horrible entertainment choices 1 hr Leader 28
anderson county dcs-have they messed with you p... (Jul '11) 1 hr Josh and Brittany 87
Jessica Stewart 3 hr Burn 1
3 Dead on Oak Ln 4 hr TN Voter 18
Emory valley center how is it to work here? (Jan '15) 9 hr Josh 45
Samantha Miller (Jul '12) Fri The Real JC 15
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,832,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC