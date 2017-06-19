Crime 24 mins ago 4:29 p.m.City of Oak Ridge warns residents of phone scammers
The City of Oak Ridge is warning residents of a phone scam that says it's coming from the city. One of the numbers indicated as being called from is 425-1892, with a recorded message stating the person has won a trip or something of value.
