The CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics, 98th Edition is an update of a classic reference. The 98th Edition contains several new features including, but not limited to - a major update to the table of isotopes, the first major compilation of high quality data of protein-ligand binding thermodynamics, and an important new collection of NMR data critical for understanding outcomes of organic syntheses.

