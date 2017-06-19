CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics, 98th Edition
The CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics, 98th Edition is an update of a classic reference. The 98th Edition contains several new features including, but not limited to - a major update to the table of isotopes, the first major compilation of high quality data of protein-ligand binding thermodynamics, and an important new collection of NMR data critical for understanding outcomes of organic syntheses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRC Press.
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drugs.
|1 hr
|yea
|3
|Brittany
|2 hr
|LOL
|31
|swinger friendly bars? (Nov '14)
|Wed
|for real
|17
|Dominique Hawn
|Wed
|DUH
|2
|teller village has went to hell
|Wed
|Just me
|2
|Ivan Joshua Shouse (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Unknowntoyou
|2
|Officer Cassen Jackson-Garrison - Rape Charges (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Jack Mioff
|7
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC