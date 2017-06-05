Reviving the nuclear arms consciousness

ALMIGHTY: COURAGE, RESISTANCE, AND EXISTENTIAL PERIL IN THE NUCLEAR AGE By Dan Zak Published by Penguin Random House, 416 pages, $16.95 Almighty is the story of America's love/hate relationship with nuclear weapons. The title is apt, capturing both the awe of this "pinnacle of human ingenuity" and the terror of the prospect of their use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Catholic Reporter.