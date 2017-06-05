Reviving the nuclear arms consciousness

Reviving the nuclear arms consciousness

Wednesday May 24

ALMIGHTY: COURAGE, RESISTANCE, AND EXISTENTIAL PERIL IN THE NUCLEAR AGE By Dan Zak Published by Penguin Random House, 416 pages, $16.95 Almighty is the story of America's love/hate relationship with nuclear weapons. The title is apt, capturing both the awe of this "pinnacle of human ingenuity" and the terror of the prospect of their use.

