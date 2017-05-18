Phone number leads to domestic dispute

Phone number leads to domestic dispute

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Loudon County News

Sent to the 1400 block of Old Highway 95 in reference to a past physical domestic call, Lenoir City Police Officers Jordan Samuels and John Ailor talked with Jelmer Jurandir Saucedo, 33, who was inside a vehicle in the driveway. Due to a "language barrier," officers called another person to the scene to help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch roll call 6 hr Pluke 6
Brittany 16 hr Grimy Phoxx 28
Y-12 Messing Around (Mar '14) 17 hr Grimy Phoxx 5
what ever happened to Eric Higgins AKA Pluke? (Dec '10) 17 hr Grimy Phoxx 29
Anon site Thu Grimy Phoxx 2
Tricia burdick (Oct '16) Thu Grimy Phoxx 43
Matt Hensley Wed Wrong 11
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC