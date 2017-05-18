Phone number leads to domestic dispute
Sent to the 1400 block of Old Highway 95 in reference to a past physical domestic call, Lenoir City Police Officers Jordan Samuels and John Ailor talked with Jelmer Jurandir Saucedo, 33, who was inside a vehicle in the driveway. Due to a "language barrier," officers called another person to the scene to help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch roll call
|6 hr
|Pluke
|6
|Brittany
|16 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|28
|Y-12 Messing Around (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|5
|what ever happened to Eric Higgins AKA Pluke? (Dec '10)
|17 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|29
|Anon site
|Thu
|Grimy Phoxx
|2
|Tricia burdick (Oct '16)
|Thu
|Grimy Phoxx
|43
|Matt Hensley
|Wed
|Wrong
|11
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC