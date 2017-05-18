Oak Ridge to end year with a sweet send-off

Oak Ridge vice principal Ron Thomas stands among a few of the 1,000 chalk flowers that 450 of the school's art students drew last week to be featured in the Art Media class' latest film, Plant a Thousand Flowers, which will be shown to the student body. The video also plays homage to Thomas, who is leaving Oak Ridge after 11 years for a new position in Vacaville.

