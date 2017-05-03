Oak Ridge neighborhood demolishes fir...

Oak Ridge neighborhood demolishes first blighted home

Wednesday May 3 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Residents in Anderson County said goodbye to an abandoned home in their neighborhood on Wednesday to make room for a community green space. The Oak Ridge Land Bank demolished its first vacant property under the state's Blight Elimination Program.

