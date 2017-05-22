Nuclear warfare and the technology of...

Nuclear warfare and the technology of peace

Since the discovery of the neutron in the early 1930s, the international scientific community had been racing to unlock new elements and further understand the immense power trapped inside the smallest, most basic building blocks of life. Enrico Fermi , the man who would eventually create the nuclear reactor, toiled away in Italy; Irne Joliot-Curie, the accomplished daughter of Marie and Pierre Curie, experimented on the neutron in France; and Ernest Rutherford, the father of nuclear physics, worked with students to split an atom's nucleus.

