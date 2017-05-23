Nashville-based Goodall Homes expanding in Maryville
Nashville-based Goodall Homes is expanding into the local market with plans to build neighborhoods in Maryville, Hardin Valley and Oak Ridge. Bob Goodall, president and founder, said the Knoxville-area developments will be the first expansion outside Middle Tennessee in the builder's 34-year history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OST Eastern Command
|3 hr
|BabyGirl
|1
|Taavian Booker (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|YourMom
|26
|Snitch roll call
|4 hr
|YourMom
|13
|Kerstin Lively (Sep '14)
|10 hr
|Shewillsuckyoutos...
|18
|Beware of floater at school taking pics
|11 hr
|Cmon
|3
|Walmart employee
|19 hr
|Maris
|2
|Redneck invasion
|Tue
|Just Saying
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC