Nashville-based Goodall Homes expanding in Maryville

Friday May 19 Read more: Daily Times

Nashville-based Goodall Homes is expanding into the local market with plans to build neighborhoods in Maryville, Hardin Valley and Oak Ridge. Bob Goodall, president and founder, said the Knoxville-area developments will be the first expansion outside Middle Tennessee in the builder's 34-year history.

