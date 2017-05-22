Morgan now battalion chief at Y-12
The former Cookeville firefighter has been appointed battalion chief in fire protection operations at the Y-12 National Security Complex. The former Cookeville firefighter has been appointed battalion chief in fire protection operations at the Y-12 National Security Complex.
