How to view a solar eclipse safely

Tuesday May 23

On Monday, August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse will be visible across all of North America and pass right over areas like the Smoky Mountain National Park. Anyone within a roughly 70-mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a brief total eclipse when the moon blocks the sun for up to 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

