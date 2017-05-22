Fundraiser auction to benefit various...

Fundraiser auction to benefit various ministries

Thursday May 18 Read more: Daily Times

The community is invited to attend the Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church fundraiser, Step into Auction today, May 19. it will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. in the social hall of ORUUC, located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Entry fee is $5 for adults.

